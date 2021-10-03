PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $16,466.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001540 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,866,447 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

