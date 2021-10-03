Project Pai Market Capitalization Reaches $22.13 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Project Pai has a market cap of $22.13 million and $354,202.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,778,949,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,858,249 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

