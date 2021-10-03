ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URTY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 680.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,348.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTY opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

