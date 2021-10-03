Proton (XPR) Trading Up 51% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,466.64 or 0.44576226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00280765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00118120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

