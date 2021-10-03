ProximaX (XPX) Price Reaches $0.0011

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $125,568.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

