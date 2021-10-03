Public Index Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,028.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $44,028.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00103775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.75 or 0.99869878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.16 or 0.07087263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

