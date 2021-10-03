Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 1,386,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.1 days.

Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$6.51 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

