Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 379.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.46 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

