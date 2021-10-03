Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUMSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY remained flat at $$11.60 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

