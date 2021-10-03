Pundi X NEM Trading 60.1% Higher This Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $4,754.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00066825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,737.35 or 0.99645323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.32 or 0.07187466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

