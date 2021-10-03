Pundi X[new] Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74.51 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $395.15 million and $74.51 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.65 or 1.00247177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.34 or 0.07095028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

