Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Cap of $59,173.89

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Pyrk has a total market cap of $59,173.89 and $177.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

