Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $8,275.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $10.99 or 0.00022559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

