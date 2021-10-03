Qbao Market Capitalization Achieves $475,307.98 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $475,307.98 and $2,046.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

