Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.85 million and $258.56 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

