QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,295 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

