Quant Market Cap Reaches $3.77 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $63.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $312.48 or 0.00651598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.39 or 0.01005889 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.