Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $456,816.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $456,816.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.18 or 0.07120454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00355487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.00 or 0.01187382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00111748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00534503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.90 or 0.00458546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00302063 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,999,547 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

