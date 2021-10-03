Quark (QRK) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Quark has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1,441.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,078,123 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

