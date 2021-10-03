QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Reaches $5.27 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $23,067.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,942.87 or 0.44792463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00257465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00119679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

