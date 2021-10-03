RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
RADA stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
