RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

RADA stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

