Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $900,472.26 and $27,763.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

