Rainicorn Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.76 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $330,401.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00101885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00140125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.22 or 0.99827937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.52 or 0.07070242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

