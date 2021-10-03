Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.17 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $176.17 million and $7.26 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00103988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.70 or 0.99944829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.05 or 0.07170902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

