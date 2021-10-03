Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the August 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ METC traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $619.29 million, a P/E ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

