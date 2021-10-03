Rate3 Price Down 16% Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Rate3 has a market cap of $424,128.83 and approximately $18,447.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00260367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00117800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.