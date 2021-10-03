Raven Protocol Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $6,771.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

