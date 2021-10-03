Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $12,638.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,983.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.84 or 0.07102144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.00355073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.10 or 0.01186040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00111602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00534073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.03 or 0.00450218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00301569 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.