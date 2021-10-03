Raze Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.62 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $444,123.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

