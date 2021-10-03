Razor Network Price Tops $0.0665 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $1.03 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006937 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

