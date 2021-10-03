ReapChain (REAP) Price Hits $0.0982 on Major Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $221,787.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

