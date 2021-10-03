ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.49 million and $82,313.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.68 or 1.00014625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00370426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00677614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00244681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

