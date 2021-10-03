Reef Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Reef has a market capitalization of $280.84 million and $39.58 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.06 or 0.43328845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00355736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00287385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

