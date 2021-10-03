Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $63.10 million and $5.46 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

