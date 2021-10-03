Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Short Interest Down 40.8% in September

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RTPYU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

