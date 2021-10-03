renBTC Market Cap Tops $793.57 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. renBTC has a market capitalization of $793.57 million and $16.78 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $47,582.57 or 1.00129959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.40 or 0.08910629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00290749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00115531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,678 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

