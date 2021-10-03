Render Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.45 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Render Token has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001928 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $153.64 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.26 or 0.44847606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00241942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00117653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

