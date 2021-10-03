renDOGE Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $611,971.42 and $116,319.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

