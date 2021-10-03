Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

