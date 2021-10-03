Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $325,643.39 and approximately $2,632.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.