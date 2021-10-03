Rigel Protocol (RGP) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $213,870.81 and $76,455.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

