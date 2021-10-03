RigoBlock Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $618.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00103988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.70 or 0.99944829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.05 or 0.07170902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

