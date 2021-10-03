RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.05 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,714.01 or 0.43354868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00288546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

