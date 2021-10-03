Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and $44,503.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

