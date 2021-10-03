ROAD (ROAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,674.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ROAD has a market cap of $67,040.16 and approximately $17,674.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00143426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.96 or 0.07112601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

