Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roche by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Roche by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Roche by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

