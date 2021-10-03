Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.05.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
