Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.28 or 1.00058772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.62 or 0.07098908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

