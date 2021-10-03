Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) Short Interest Up 83.6% in September

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,900 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 496,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,015,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rotor Acquisition alerts:

ROT stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Rotor Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Rotor Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotor Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.