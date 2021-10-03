Router Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $26.41 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00007347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,348,555 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

