Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

