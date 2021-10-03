Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to post $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.